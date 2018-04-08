FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the ninth week of Friday Night Fever. In our FNF Game of the Week, Montgomery County looks to continue its three game winning streak as the team plays at North Callaway this evening. Montgomery County is relishing in their newfound win streak as the team began the regular with three losses. North Callaway also looks to extend its win streak as the team has only lost one game this regular season. North Callaway has beat its opponents by more than 40 points in each of its last four games.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

FINAL: Rockhurst clinches a home playoff game with the win. With the loss, the Jays will likely play Rock Bridge or Blue Spring next week. pic.twitter.com/pFrIWIXza4 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

4th and inches, Rock Bridge attempts the conversation and apparently don't get it? You be the judge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9d3vJWmT27 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) October 14, 2017

Heading into the 4th quarter Thunderbirds lead the Wildcats 47-14. Lots of scoring on this pink out game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KrxAhGnbWz — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

END 3Q: Defenses dominate, drastic decisions demanded, Jays dreading defeat. One quarter left. pic.twitter.com/PnrdvJCL6q — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

Another touchdown for North Callaway they now lead over the Wildcats 41-14 with seven minutes left in the third @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4fGE582oSK — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

At the half, Hickman trails Liberty North, 42-0. Not the night the Kewpie seniors had envisioned... @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LbNjWPAkpv — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 14, 2017

Harrisburg’s band and cheerleadets still keeping a positive attidude despite the lopsided scoreline. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c1sJ5VDUoS — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

The Marching band is playing, so it must be halftime. Battle is still ahead 20-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/729K4lBwKO — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 14, 2017

Marceline clearly the aggressor here on this drive. The Tigers looking to go up 5 TDs and put the game away before halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZaPYu3V4pM — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

Halftime: A matchup of 2 top-30 teams in MO has proven to be great. Rock Bridge scores w/ :39 to tie it w/ Francis Howell 13-13 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FhDvLXWnjs — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) October 14, 2017

These junior thunderbird cheerleaders are in training tonight! They can’t wait to take the field at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d93Y6A7X7z — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

HALFTIME: Rockhurst adds ten points in the second frame. The Jays will get the football to start the final half. pic.twitter.com/swqSD5nO5p — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

HALF: Fulton dominating Kirksville on Senior Night. Senior RB Nazir McClain with both touchdowns for the Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/snfTlSzt1W — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 14, 2017

(2/2) Heather credits her support system, including her nephews, with helping with recovery. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bmkgp3nIKf — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 14, 2017

The kick? Good.

The catch? Not so much. pic.twitter.com/sK8MucxWK5 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

The Battle student section goes wild after another touchdown. After a successful 2pt conversion the score is 20-0 Battle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZNRvGybhPV — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 14, 2017

The Marceline Tigers and their retro Mizzou-style helmets are up big here at Harrisburg. 28-0 with 6:28 left in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oXmFnvhJ5a — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

(1/2) Battle's pink out game tonight is dedicated to Heather Morris, mother of #10 Linebacker Tre Morris. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jjFjjnK0Kk — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 14, 2017

HALFTIME: Moberly leads Mexico 14-7. The "Screaming M" Marching Band giving the fans a treat with their halftime performance. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QOJKpMYkiG — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) October 14, 2017

No one can stop Delashmutt TONIGHT! His fourth TD of the night! These fans have lots to cheer for #35-14 N.Callaway 7:27 2Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e4YXprZIfp — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

At the end of Q1, Liberty North leads Hickman, 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ks1WGriSTA — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 14, 2017

INSANITY! Rockhurst QB Luke Boehm fumbles on 4th and goal, but RB Brady McCanles picks up the loose ball and scores! 14-6 Hawklets. pic.twitter.com/RzrjzJNhZa — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

N.Callaway’a offense is on ?? another TOUCHDOWN! Sophomore Mason Wortmann with the run. #27-13 Thunderbirds @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t6CxqC4q21 — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

At the end of the 1st quarter North Callaway has a “miracle minute” to raise as much $$ as they can in one min. for breast cancer@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WMG8J2aZCX — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

END 1Q: A blocked PAT is the difference here. The Jays, hungry for playoff positioning, are hanging with a talented Rockhurst squad. pic.twitter.com/xyJU5wwxHu — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

Thunderbird is having lots of fun tonight???? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LS4o1mOLE8 — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

Junior Dawson Brandt rarely comes off the field of play, as he is under center at QB, playing DB, and kicking for the Mustangs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IK6NaazM2S — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

After a Hickman fumble off the kickoff, RB #44 Keshawn Turner scampers it in and extends Liberty North's lead to 14-0 in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PZoVCQ69RQ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 14, 2017

Lots of scoring tonight! Another touchdown for Jordan Delashmutt. One yard run for the Thunderbirds Missed extra point. #13-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YDYo5PQ3Lj — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

Junior QB Dawson Brandt gets the edge to put the Eldon Mustangs ahead early. He would score the ensuing 2 pt attempt, 8-0 Eldon @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rK0e0c08wC — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

TOUCHDOWN Wildcats senior QB Aubrey Nelson breaks multiple tackles and runs it in himself. 7-7 six minutes in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OWyMcgDvcP — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

INTERCEPTION: Paris gets a huge defensive play from Brandon Williams. Westran still leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PZqOzC6od4 — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) October 14, 2017

Liberty North strikes first! QB Taylor Bayton finds HB #31 Riley Covington on a 25-yard TD pass. Hickman trails 7-0. 8:58 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wxccrZ2G1d — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 14, 2017

Touchdown by 44 Payton Roberts for Battle, the Spartans lead 6-0 after a failed 2pt conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VXrl0hRbIS — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 14, 2017

...the Jays were gifted a first down, and two plays later, they scored on THIS Devin Roberson run. PAT blocked, 6-0 Jeff City. pic.twitter.com/h6dnpJeCNL — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

After an opening drive punt, the Hallsville D is trying to pin Eldon deep. Tackle made here by sophomore Cooper Crane @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cUwBBN70WV — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

Rockhurst looked to have a goal-line stand, but thanks to a horse-collar tackle called on THIS Devin Roberson run... pic.twitter.com/kLtRCka0t1 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 14, 2017

The Thunderbirds are on the board after their first drive of the night. Junior RB Jordan Delashmutt pushes it in for the TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IFuWlCcM3s — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

TOUCHDOWN: Westran strikes first with this score courtesy of senior Blake Massey. Westran leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J8uMfGsmvs — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) October 14, 2017

North Callaway vs Montgomery County is underway. Fans are ready for tonight’s matchup @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1KxM2O90Qg — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 14, 2017

Hallsville’s cheerleaders trying to get the crowd hyped after the opening kickoff is returned by the Indians @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3U1DmR6EqV — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

Hickman will surely keep an eye on Liberty North senior RB #9 Logan Gibson and sophomore RB #44 Keshawn Turner. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ozjt10QKF0 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 14, 2017

As it is both teams’ final contest before the playoffs, the ref urged both sides to “finish with class” during the coin toss @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/peqsihrBTW — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 14, 2017

SOBOCO hosting Versailles on senior night kicking off week 9 moments from now @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HQxl6Av7bS — John Saltzman (@JSaltzman23) October 13, 2017

It's senior night here at Battle, the Spartans are currently 5-3 and looking for a win against Hannibal. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rAJDsFqRka — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 13, 2017

Student council director and stuco member Alexis talk about pink out and how they are raising awareness and money for cancer @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G7GXCC5DxB — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017

Hallsville’s seniors are being led out for the pregame ceremony by Lineman Ian Hayden @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xPIhOXmy4i — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 13, 2017

Pink is more than just a color tonight at North Callaway. They are raising money for the cancer center in Mexico Mo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A5Iwd4cv8S — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017

"Everyone has to promise their mom a victory tonight."



Well, the Seniors know what they have to do. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LvmuvYdeKw — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 13, 2017

Jackson Morton joined the pregame tunnel with sister Caydee, a senior cheerleader. Jackson just finished 4-week round of chemo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CftO81mb2V — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 13, 2017

With 5 minutes till kickoff the thunderbirds take the field. They are on a seven game winning streak entering tonight’s match @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mez2Os4fyj — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017

The Hallsville Indians prepare for kickoff with a pregame prayer and lineup for the Star-Spangled Banner @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/poIFTbfxGf — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 13, 2017

As for the game tonight, Hickman (1-7) will look to get revenge against Liberty North (3-5) after a 47-12 loss last season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3csgqXyylw — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 13, 2017

It's senior night at Hickman High School. 19 seniors will take the field for their final regular season game as a Kewpie. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dzNJoxfOtg — TWENTY.SEVEN.RINGS. (@danny_shin131) October 13, 2017

These 10 senior football players are 30 minutes away from taking their home field one last time tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o2lHcixdIF — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017

In addition to all the playoff implications in this game, it's senior night! It's a festive atmosphere, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/Ph3fPPIkIo — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) October 13, 2017

45 minutes out as Rock Bridge traveled exactly 103 miles to play Francis Howell in St. Charles, MO @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zHi2iUIvbR — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) October 13, 2017

Senior night at Westran tonight. They take on Paris in 35 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q76Oktq7vy — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) October 13, 2017

Getting set for tonight’s Senior Night matchup between the Eldon Mustangs and the Hallsville Indians! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lvyYdQeodm — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 13, 2017

Senior members from the band, football team and cheer team are lining up to be recognized on their big night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mihklRka6G — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017

“It’s our last game of the year. Let’s play the hardest we can play.” @KOMUsports with the beauty of @NGHTMRE in the background pic.twitter.com/Sm4Wf9fMV6 — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 13, 2017

Senior night and pink out night here at North Callaway as they take on Montgomery County. Less than an hour till kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/586pLcTvlG — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) October 13, 2017