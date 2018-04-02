FNF Week 9: Scores

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 14 2016 Oct 14, 2016 Friday, October 14, 2016 10:02:00 PM CDT October 14, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Jason Boatright, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA — Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights. 

Check out our week 9 live blog for photos, tweets and videos. 

Battle 50

Hannibal 27

Francis Howell 20

Rock Bridge 14

Moberly 29

Mexico 39

Warsaw 6

Blair Oaks 45

Osage 40

California 19

Marshall 21

Boonville 47

Jefferson City 6

Rockhurst 49

Fulton 12

Kirksville 13

Center 49

Smith-Cotton 17

Owensville 63

St. Clair 53

Waynesville 0

Kickapoo 43

Camdenton 35

Glendale 63

Father Tolton 32

St. Paul Lutheran 13

Rolla 6

West Plains 28

Union 32

Hermann 23

Wright City 23

Bowling Green 14

So. Boone 49

Versailles 0

N. Callaway 62

Montgomery County 24

Van-Far 0

S. Callaway 48

Hallsville 8

Eldon 35

Centralia 23

Macon 24

Central 30

MMA 39

Westran 34

Paris 6

Fayette 14

Knox County 24

Harrisburg 0

Marceline 68

Salisbury 34

Schuyler County 8

Lincoln 46

Cole Camp 0

Tipton 42

Concordia 22

Brookfield 28

Clark County 0

Slater 14

Orrick 68

Sacred Heart 60

Northwest (Hughesville) 12

DeSmet 0

Helias 0

(Saturday 7p.m.)

Loading ...