Focus On Technology During Columbia Public School Board Meeting

COLUMBIA - Board and committee members for the Columbia Public Schools met this morning to discuss technological improvements and future plans within schools amongst the district.

Currently four schools across the district have wireless internet connectivity throughout the entire building, the remaining school buildings have partial wireless connectivity and access is available to faculty, staff and students.

Preparations were discussed to ensure that full wireless access is available throughout all of the Columbia Public Schools by the end of January 2013.

Board members want to encourage the transition to internet enabled handheld devices like e-readers and iPads for students. Financially, the board has determined that this will assist in the extension of the availability of the state and locally funded budget.

Research that the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education has gathered proved that it is more cost effective in comparison to a textbook based curriculum.

A online payment and donation system went live this week, providing students at Hickman High School the ability to pay for parking passes and make donations to specific acedemic departments. The system will be provided district-wide within the next coming months.