Following Up

Don Hughes broke his brother Bob out of the Boonville prison 42 years ago. They were later exonerated. Many years later, they wrote a manuscript about their adventure and were shocked when Fox TV debuted Prison Break two years ago.

The Hughes brothers, of Versailles, said Prison Break is their story and they're suing Fox. Fox wants to throw the lawsuit out of court, but it's scheduled to begin next February in Jefferson City with Judge Scott Wright hearing the case before a jury.

Recently we followed the story of Marie Gonzalez, a Jefferson City girl who's parents were deported to their native Costa Rica. Marie just completed her sophmore year at Westminster College in Fulton. She's been given another one year extension to stay in the U.S., but Marie said that could be the end of the line.

Marie is the national spokesperson for the Dream Act, an opportunity for thousands of high school graduates without legal standing to become U.S. citizens if they complete college. Marie says unless legislation passes soon, she won't be a part of the Westminster graduating class of 2009.

A piece of legislation would force Missouri school districts to begin the school year within 10 days of Labor Day. State Senator Jack Goodman of Mount Vernon sponsored the bill. He doesn't like the way schools would begin classes in August, and when it got too hot, send student home around noon. Mark Enderle, the Fulton superindendent, was quite adamant in saying the Fulton school board is fully capable of knowing when to start and stop school without outside influence from state lawmakers.

Goodman's bill passed, but there's a catch. Districts can still start school when they want, as long as they host a public meeting to talk about it. Enderle fears lawmakers might take a stronger stance next year.

And as previously reported on KOMU, Joe Neis of Chillicothe stuck a motion detection camera in a Livingston County tree. He got a picture of a real mountain lion.

Dave Hamilton of the Conservation Department said since the KOMU story aired, there's been an increase in mountain lion sightings in Missouri. But, since 1994, there have been only 10 confirmed sightings of big cats in Missouri. As for Joe, the wildlife enthusiast, he snapped a picture of one turkey in April, but the outdoor camera is now on the shelf at home.