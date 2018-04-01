Fontbonne University low-income students to get free tuition

CLAYTON (AP) — A small private university in Missouri is creating a tuition-free college option for low-income students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fontbonne University is partnering with donors to create a program called the Fontbonne Promise.

Beginning in fall 2018, incoming freshmen who have an estimated family contribution of zero dollars after filing federal financial aid forms will be eligible for the program. The program is only for new students who are eligible for the Pell Grant, which is a full federal need-based award.

University tuition is currently just less than $25,500. Fontbonne President Mike Pressimone says the school plans to have individual donors cover about $8,500 per year after the Pell Grant covers nearly $6,000 per year. The university will discount the rest.

The program will start with 30 students