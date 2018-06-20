Food Bank Bags Venison

Hunters donated 250,000 pounds of the lean, high-protein meat to Share the Harvest last year. Money donations help cut processing costs, so hunters might not have to pay anything when they donate deer.

"I encourage hunters to participate," said Don Moore of the Central Missouri Food Bank. "If they get a deer and choose to donate the whole deer to the Share the Harvest program at any of the approved processors, Share the Harvest will pay the first $35 of the processing fee."

This weekend and next, the Central Missouri Food Bank will have a refrigerated truck at Columbia's Bass Pro Shop where hunters can drop off their deer at no charge.

