Food Bank Running Low on Supplies

Last year, the food bank fed 75,000 people. So far this year, the figure is already at 80,000.

"You have to think of yourself, how blessed you are to look at other families and see what they're going through, what they're not getting," said food bank volunteer Stefani Jackson.

Now that the elections are over, the food bank is counting on mid-Missourians to help fill its warehouse on Vandiver Drive. Officials said every $1 donation buys 20 pounds of food for the bank.