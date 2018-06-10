Food Bank Seeking Donations after Storm Victim Relief

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield food bank says it shipped more than 500,000 pounds of food to areas of southwest Missouri hit hard by this month's ice-and-snow storm. Ozarks Food Harvest says it has been forced to dip into cash reserves, and is appealing to industry donors for help in shoring up food supplies. The group says its staffers and volunteers have been working 16-hour days to sort and prepare more food for upcoming weeks. The organization's disaster response is expected to cost more than $250,000. Kraft Foods has offered two truck loads of food.