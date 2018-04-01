Food Bank Shortage

The Food Bank helps 75,000 mid-Missourians.

An easy way to help the Food Bank this Christmas season is to use the Check Out Hunger card at local grocery stores.

Last year, Check Out Hunger raised $25,000.

"Well, I know at this time of year, the Food Bank obviously needs more food to distribute for the holidays," said shopper Lisa Oswald. "And it's a very convenient way to give. It's right there in front of you as you check out, and it's an easy swipe."

The Food Bank says donations are down this year because of Gulf Coast hurricanes and the economy.

But, the Food Bank also says people are more generous this time of year. The organization even extends its hours on Christmas Eve, when food is literally coming in one door, and going out another.

The Food Bank acts as a wholesaler to 143 agencies in mid-Missouri. It serves 33 counties in central and northeast Missouri, ranging from the Lake of the Ozarks to the Iowa state line.

"We had some people who donated some toys and some other things yesterday," said Director Peggy Kirkpatrick, "and they went out this morning."

And, there's still time to donate. You can go to any participating grocery store for the Check Out Hunger drive o r take donations to the Food Bank on Columbia's Vandiver Drive.