Food Bank to Hold Drive to Meet Spike in Holiday Demand

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will collect donations in mid-Missouri Tuesday as part of its annual "Partnership Against Hunger" event.

The event is aimed at raising donations for the food bank before it receives a spike in holiday demand.

Donors can either give food or they can donate cash at this year's event. Food Bank volunteers will staff nine mid-Missouri grocery stores from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday to accept donations.

Donors can head to any of the Wal-Mart stores in Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly or Fulton. They can also donate at the Schuncks stores in Columbia and Jefferson City.

Last year's Partnership Against Hunger raised nearly $52,000 for the food bank and donors dropped off nearly 14,000 pounds of food.