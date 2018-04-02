Food pantries receive seeds, vegetable plants

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri employees say they are helping state residents who do not have enough food through a program that distributes seeds and vegetable plants to food pantry users.

The program, called Grow Well Missouri, has distributed more than 22,000 seed packets and plant starters to four food pantries in northeast and mid-Missouri since it started in early 2013. It is funded by a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the goal is to eventually reach eight pantries in northeast and central Missouri.

Project coordinator Bill McKelvey says in the next year, the program operators hope to establish a sustainable seed-distribution program that will outlive the current project.