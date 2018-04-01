Footage In Question

This week, a piece of video upset one viewer.

Bill Monroe said:"The film footage used while your announcer talked about Planned Parenthood's lawsuit in federal court was biased against Planned Parenthood...you had scenes of several women with very pregnant bellies. Did an anti-abortion group supply you this footage? Viewers should know that abortions are a very small part of the medical care supplied by Planned Parenthood and that those pictured would not be qualified for any abortion supplied by Planned Parenthood in Columbia, as the women pictured were apparently in their third trimester."

KOMU News Director Stacey Woelfel responds:

"No it didn't come from an anti-abortion group. It came from NBC. Our producer typed in the word abortion into the computer and it brought up the video NBC had provided. Without really looking at it or thinking about where it would fit in the story used it in the newscast."

A viewer named Majorie wrote us saying KOMU is too focused on Boone County.

"A couple of weeks ago there was a accident on Hwy 40 near Boonville in front of the entrance to Franklin Island resulting in a woman's death. I watched your news that night and the next day and it was never mentioned. I know with car accidents in Boone County when they result in a death you have it on as soon as you hear about it. I live close to Howard County and would like you to cover accidents there and close to Boonville just like you do ones in Boone County. The media needs to cover things in other counties equally as they do close to home."

