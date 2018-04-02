Football Lawsuit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former St. Louis Rams defensive end Tyoka Jackson is being sued by a male flight attendant for Northwest Airlines who claims the player knocked him across an airplane aisle. The incident allegedly happened in February of 2005 as the plane approached St. Louis. The suit seeking $1 million dollars was filed this week. The Federal Aviation Administration also proposed a fine of more than $20,000 for Jackson, now of the Detroit Lions. The FAA says attendant Gary Rihn was shoved by Jackson after repeatedly asking the player to stow a carry-on bag. Jackson's lawyer, Tom Magee, tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Jackson only poked Rihn, and only after being poked first. He says the FAA fine was settled for less than the full amount.