For Those Who Can't Walk, Hope From The U.S.

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PET International makes hand-cranked, three-wheeled carts built to travel over dirt roads and cobblestone streets. The vehicles are called Personal Energy Transportation devices and are distributed through a domestic and global network in 56 countries. Co-founder and executive director Mel West says the devices provide freedom to people who have often been shunned because of their disabilities. The devices cost $250 apiece, with individual, corporate and church donations covering the organization's estimated $240,000 annual budget. An estimated 21 million people worldwide can't walk because of birth defects, polio, land mines and accidents.