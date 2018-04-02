Ford Claycomo plant begins F-150 production after upgrades

CLAYCOMO (AP) - Production began Friday at the Ford Motor Co.'s Claycomo plant on the new F-150 pickup truck. This comes after years of preparation and more than $1 billion in upgrades.

The Kansas City Star reports Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of the Americas, and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, were on site to tour the plant and ceremonially mark the first F-150 to roll off the production line.

Gov. Nixon said investments for the Claycomo plant began during the recession more than six years ago, when Missouri committed to helping the then-struggling automaker.

According to Ford, the plant has a total of 7,485 employees. The plant added 900 workers earlier this year to create a third truck line shift for the new production.

[Editor's note: this story has been changed from its original format to correct spelling and grammar.]