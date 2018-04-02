Ford Taking Jobs Elsewhere

JEFFERSON CITY- It was a controversial subject for lawmakers this summer but now the signing of the Manufacturing Jobs Act--may be overlooked by Ford.The auto maker announced it will not produce the new line of Ford Escapes at its Claycomo, Missouri plant.

It's a move that could possibly affect jobs and your money. The state's director of economic development David Kerr told The Kansas City Business Journal that he remains "extremely optimistic" about the plant's future in Missouri.

Ford announced yesterday it will move production of the Escape to Louisville, Kentucky. This was the whole subject of a special session Gov. Nixon called in July. It was a successful effort on his part--he signed the Manufacturing Jobs Act.

The act will give as much as $100 million in tax breaks to Ford if it would choose to invest and maintain it's Claycomo plant. This all happened after the labor union for the Claycomo workers feared it might lose production of the Escape to Louisville. But, it appears that's exactly what happened.

A Ford spokesperson says it has a plan for the plant--maybe a new car to produce--it's just not ready to announce that yet.