Ford to add 1,200 workers at Claycomo plant
CLAYCOMO (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is adding 1,200 workers and another shift to a Missouri plant that makes its new Transit van.
The company announced Thursday that the workers already have been hired and are expected to start in late November at the plant just outside Kansas City in Claycomo. The second shift of Transit workers will bring the number of hourly workers at the plant to more than 6,000. The plant also has three crews making the F-150 pickup truck.
Ford spokeswoman Kristina Adamski said once the new shift is on duty, the Claycomo plant will be making more vehicles per year than any other Ford plant in the world.
The plant will have the capacity to make 500,000 vehicles, also the highest number in the company.
