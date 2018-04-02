Forecast for Farming

A website started by MU agriculture professors aims to help farmers by giving them site specific weather forecasts. And it's free.

The website is called "Horizon Point".

Subscribers can also get information about soil temperature, and wind speed at different times of the day.

"They'll know what the soil temperature is so say we have to go out there with a thermometer and read it all, we'll just go to a computer and find it. That'll be an advantage," said Farmer Fred Atkinson.

The information may not prevent crop damage, but it can save farmers time during day-to-day tasks.