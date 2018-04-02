Forecasters Expect Major Winter Storm

Rain is expected to spread across the area early this evening and change to sleet and snow by 9 PM. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate throughout the late evening as heavy snow and strong winds create hazardous driving conditions; however, roads should remain only wet through the evening commute.

Denny Pendergrass of the Boone County Public Works Department said last minute checks of snow removal equipment were taking place throughout the day Monday. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation were also put on standby.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas north of Interstate 70 where 5-10 inches could fall by the time the storm ends on Tuesday afternoon. The highest amounts will be in northern Missouri and dwindle to no more than an inch or two near the Lake of the Ozarks. Wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour will create near white-out conditions and considerable drifting snow overnight tonight and early Tuesday morning.

