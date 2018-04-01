Forecasters Predict Weather Patterns for 2013

COLUMBIA - It is the first day of 2013, but 2012 may repeat itself in the form of the weather

Forecasters say El Niño-like conditions are present and have already affected the rest of the winter season and temperatures for 2013.

Mid-Missouri, along with the rest of the Midwest, should expect mixed storms this winter. For example, two types of precipation, like snow or freezing rain, would be present in a storm. Mid-Missouri should also expect average winter temperatures.

During the spring season we should see weather changing quite frequently as it finally gives way to the summer.

Just like 2012, we should expect another dry summer with drought like conditions.

Last year, the drought was mainly in the southern half of the United Sates. However, roughly 60 percent of the continental United States experienced a drought since July.

2012 was also the warmest year on record for Columbia.