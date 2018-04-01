Forest Park Project Proposed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A $4.3 million makeover for Government Hill in Forest Park incudes a new fountain, a new waterfall and flower beds to line the grand staircases that climb the hill the area between the World's Fair Pavilion and Post-Dispatch Lake call for. If the Forest Park Advisory Board signs off on the project today, construction would start next month and make the hill inaccessible next spring and summer. The pavilion, though, will stay open. The cost of the work will be covered with private donations.