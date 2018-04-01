Forest Roads Threaten Salamanders

Semlitsch's research shows fewer salamanders within 40 yards on both sides of forest roads that are used a few times a day. Logging and mineral mining pave the way for new forest roads, but Semlitsch said habitats along abandoned roadways also have fewer salamanders.

"We're not going to stop building roads. We're not going to stop using roads, so what we have to learn is how can we use roads and build roads in a manner that it does not have a negative impact on our natural habitats and native wildlife," he said. "I would guess that this would have a significant implications in terms of road building, especially building any new roads."

Semlitsch's research will appear on the World Wide Web in the next few weeks. Before his study, few researchers had gathered information on the impact of forest roads on wildlife.