Forever Stamps Live Up To Name

As of Thursday, you can buy a stamp that is good forever, even is stamp prices skyrocket.

Columbia resident Earl Waddell was at the post office early.

"Figured this would be a good day to come in and beat the rush," he said.

Waddell was there to buy the new stamp that costs 2 cents more than first class postage, 41 cents. That is the new first class rate starting May 14.

"It's just the convenience of not having to re-acquire small denomination stamps to make your last few stamps good," Waddell said. "I've got a few laying around some drawer somewhere."

"Right now, you have a 39 cent stamp, postage goes up to 41 cents, you have to put a 2 cent stamp along with the 39 cent stamp," said Lisa Hollembeck of Postal Annex.

If have the forever stamp, it continue to pay it's way even if prices rise again past 41 cents.

Some, however, would rather wait.

"Didn't need to spend the extra money today, I'll use these up till the 14th," said Joe Stevens, a Columbia resident.

Others simply don't mind putting down their money.

"It's a very reasonable price, 41 cents," said Waddell. "I mean, you wouldn't drive around town for 41 cents, I wouldn't either."

The forever stamps are only good on first class mail.