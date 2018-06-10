Former Alderman Faces Charges

AP-MO--Ex-Alderman-Burglary,0065Former St. Peters alderman accused of burglary ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) -- A former alderman in the St. Charles County town St. Peters is now facing burglary charges. An ex-boyfriend is accusing 38-year-old Michelle Lee Steins of taking tools and clothes from him. Steins was arrested Monday. She's already on probation for fleeing the scene of a 2003 accident in an incident that prompted her resignation as an alderman. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-03-07 0832CDT