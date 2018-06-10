Former Anheuser-Busch VP Loses Discrimination Suit

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis jury has ruled that Anheuser-Busch didn't discriminate against a former executive who sued because she earned significantly less than a male predecessor.

The jury of seven women and five men on Friday sided with the beer-maker, a onetime family business now owned by Belgium-based brewer InBev.

Counting bonuses and stock options, Francine Katz earned about $1 million annually after her 2002 promotion to vice president of communications and consumer affairs and appointment to the company's influential strategy committee.

But her base salary was half that paid to John Jacob, a former National Urban League president and Anheuser-Busch board member. The company argued during the three-week trial that Jacob had considerably more responsibilities, including an informal role as trusted adviser to former CEO August Busch III.