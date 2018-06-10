Former bank officer sentenced for fraud ID theft scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former bank officer in Missouri was sentenced to two years and one day without parole for a $151,000 fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Keith Ray Smith, of Summersville, was sentenced Friday and also ordered to pay restitution to the bank. He used stolen identity information from bank customers to take out loans for himself.

Smith was the bank loan officer and compliance officer at Community Bank — now Security Bank of the Ozarks — in Summersville.

Prosecutors say Smith spent the money on gambling and personal expenses.

Smith also admitted he used his mother's and brother's personal information to apply for about $70,000 in loans without their knowledge to pay for his gambling.