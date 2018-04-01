Former Boonville Priest Arrested

Gerald James Howard was arrested Wednesday in Bloomfield, NewJersey on charges that happened more than twenty years ago inBoonville.

A Cooper County grand jury recentlycharged him with three counts of forcible sodomy, three countsof attempted forcible sodomy, and two counts of kidnapping in the caseinvolving three separate victims.

These alleged offenses took placebetween 1983-1988.

One alleged victim is Mark McAllister ofBoonville. His life was clearly affected by whathappened.

"The only tool that this man gave me todeal with what was being done to me at that age was the use of illegaldrugs. He introduced me to them, he provided them to me, not only toseduce me but to cope with the effects of what was going on," saidMcAllister, who now resides in Ronoake,Virginia.

McAllister said because of what happened tohim, he continued to use the drugs for several years, but has beensober for more than two years now.

"It was verygratifying today to see this and be reminded how much help my wife,family, and friends were in helping me get through all of this the pastthree years," said McAllister.

McAllister received a600 thousand dollar settlement from the archdioceses of Newark andJefferson City.

Gerald Howard is in jailtonight in New Jersey on a 1.5 million dollar bond.