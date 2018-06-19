Former Boonville Priest Guilty of Kidnapping and Forcible Sodomy

BOONVILLE- A former Boonville priest pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to three counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of kidnapping. The case involves three separate victims. The incident took place between 1983 and 1988.

Gerald James Howard was arrested April 30 in Bloomfield Missouri on charges that had happened more than 20 years ago in Boonville.

One alleged victim says his life was clearly affected by what happened. He says Howard introduced him to illegal drugs.

"The only tool this man gave me to deal with what was being done to me at that age was the use of illegal drugs. He introduced me to them, he provided them to me, not only to seduce me but to cope with the effects of what was going on," Mark McAllister said.

Howard was held in a New jersey jail back in 2010 on a $1.5 million bond.