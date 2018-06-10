Former Boy Scout leader sentenced for child porn

BOONE COUNTY - A former Boy Scout leader in Columbia was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court to run concurrent with a federal sentence of 20 years for a case involving child pornography.

The charges against Ian Burow of Hannibal stem from the same federal investigation following his conviction in a child pornography case.

Burow pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of promoting sexual performance by a child and one count of attempted promoting a sexual performance by a child. A Boone County Circuit judge sentenced Burow to 15, seven and four years, respectively.

Burow, 25, pleaded guilty in February 2014 to seven counts of receiving and distributing explicit material involving a minor. He also pleaded guilty to one count of production of sexually explicit material involving a child.