Former British PM Addresses Washington U Grads

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - More than 2500 graduates of Washington University got some advice from a world leader. British Prime Minister John Major, who served from 1990 to 1997, delivered the university's commencement address today. Major recalled the dreams and soaring ambitions of an impoverished girl he met in a shantytown of Lima, Peru, years ago. The little girl aspired to become a brain surgeon. He says he doesn't know if she achieved her dream, but her determination to aim high still inspires him. He says it's in everyone's best interest to eradicate world poverty, which he says breeds hate and fuels radicalism. He called it a "potent recipe" for an "unstable, unsafe world."