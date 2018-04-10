Former Camden County deputy turns himself into Miller County jail

CAMDEN COUNTY - Former Camden County sheriff's deputy Leonard Wilson turned himself into the Miller County jail late Sunday evening.

Prosecutors charged Wilson in late December with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation. The charges stem from an incident in April 2017.

According to court documents, Wilson went to a foster home in Mack's Creek while on duty to look into a situation with one of the children there. While at the home, two girls - including the victim - went outside to look at Wilson's patrol car.

As they went back inside, Wilson allegedly told the victim to come back to the car. He then told her he'd always had a crush on her and wanted her to move in with him.

Wilson then allegedly started touching and kissing the girl, and made her touch him. At one point she said she tried to pull away but he didn't let her and escalated the sexual contact.

Afterwards, Wilson reportedly told the girl to send full-body photographs of herself to him. She only sent photos of her face, and said he sent photos of his genitals to her.

Investigators said they found on the girl's phone contacts in various apps and programs for "Lenny Wilson," "Lenny" and "mr.wilson119."

In October 2017, prosecutors charged Wilson with child molestation, child pornography, furnishing pornography to a minor and stalking for an incident that happened over the summer.

Editor's Note: This story and it's headline have been updated to reflect that Wilson is now in custody.