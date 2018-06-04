Former church youth director charged with sexual assault

COLUMBIA (AP) - A former youth director at a Columbia church has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

Forty-two-year-old Dale G. Johnson, of Columbia, was charged Friday with first-degree statutory sodomy of a person younger than 14 years old, second-degree statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. He is jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Columbia Missourian reports that his arrest followed an investigation that began when the Missouri Division of Children's Services received a hotline call in early February.

Chris Cook, the senior pastor at Parkade Baptist Church, said Johnson was put on administrative leave the day after the investigation began. Johnson has since resigned and is no longer affiliated with the church.