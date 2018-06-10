Former City Councilwoman Crayton in Serious Condition

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton is in serious but stable condition at Boone Hospital at this hour.

Scott Cristal, secretary for the Boone County Democratic Party and a business associate of Crayton's, told KOMU 8 News that she was in a coma after experiencing heart trouble early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Crayton's have reportedly traveled to Columbia from St. Louis, according to Cristal.

Crayton is the well-known former Councilwoman for the First Ward, and is renowned for her community outreach programs, including the Everyone Eats program which feeds families at Thanksgiving.

She served on the city council from 1999-2008.

Crayton's home was recently renovated by the Fairview Road Church of Christ.