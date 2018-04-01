Former Cole County Sheriff Employee Charged

JEFFERSON CITY - Former employee of the Cole County Sheriff, Deborah Thomas, was charged for felony stealing of nearly $16,000 of the department's money.

Thomas worked as an administrative assistant for the Sheriff's Department.

Thomas spent at least $500 from a Cole County Sheriff's Department Wal-Mart card for personal use.

Williams Keepers LLC performed an audit in July, in which Thomas was discovered for stealing the department funds.

The money was taken throughout a 14 month period, starting on June 1st, 2010 and going until August 31st, 2011.

According to Lieutenant Gary Hill of the Cole County Sheriff's Department, the department will not further investigate the charge.

Thomas's arraignment is scheduled to be at 9 a.m. on December 16th at the Cole County Circuit Court House.