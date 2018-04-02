Former Columbia church youth director pleads guilty to sex crimes

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors said Tuesday a former Columbia church youth director pleaded guilty to sex crimes.

Assistant Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez said Dale Johnson, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in Boone County court Monday to two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child pornography. Johnson was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Johnson was originally set to face trial Tuesday. Johnson, 43 was charged in March 2015. Sentencing is set for August 22.

Johnson was a youth director at Parkade Baptist Church and was put on administrative leave the day the investigation began.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify Johnson's former position with Parkade Baptist Church.]