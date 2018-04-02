Former Columbia City Council member accused of stalking

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Council member Daryl Dudley is facing charges of stalking.

An unnamed woman told police Dudley has repeatedly shown up in her neighborhood, sometimes at her house, despite her many requests to be left alone.

The woman said Dudley persistently texts her and contacts her via letters or email, and even a friend request on Facebook. She also believes flowers and money she has received from unknown sources came from Dudley.

A probable cause statement released by Columbia police said the woman has stopped staying at her home because she feels "very uneasy" about Dudley's actions. However, she told police Dudley has never threatened her.

The probable cause statement says the stalking started in March of 2016, with the last reported event in November of this year.

Police said they contacted Dudley on multiple occasions to warn him to stay away from the woman. She then sought a protection order.

The probable cause statement said investigators believe Dudley poses a danger to the victim because the stalking has gone on for so long and he has shown up at her property after she told him to leave her alone.

Dudley represented the Fourth Ward on the City Council until 2013, when he was unseated by Ian Thomas. Dudley tried to retake the seat in 2016, but suspended his campaign after Thomas filed an ethics complaint against him, saying Dudley did not register campaign contributions before a deadline.