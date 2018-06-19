Former Columbia City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton In Coma

COLUMBIA - Former City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton was in serious condition at Boone Hospital Wednesday morning.

Scott Cristal, secretary for the Boone County Democratic Party and a friend of Crayton's, told KOMU that Crayton experienced heart trouble early Tuesday morning.

Cristal said Crayton has had heart trouble in the past and one of her heart valves needs an operation. He said he believes she was receiving dialysis treatment when she was sent to the hospital.

Three of Crayton's friends were able to confirm that she is in a coma. Curtis Soul, a life-long friend, says Crayton has had kidney problems and was on dialysis. He expects that as soon as former city councilwoman recovers, she will return to working on her community outreach program, Everybody Eats, which provides food for families at Thanksgiving.

"Almeta, you have a big heart and a small body. She's always had a heart problem, because her heart went out to everybody," Soul said. "She always had a heart that reached out to everybody here in this community."

Soul said she has been working on planning for this year's meals.

Crayton's home was recently renovated by the Fairview Road Church of Christ.