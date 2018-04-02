Former Columbia Police Chief Paul Cheavens Dies at 88

COLUMBIA- Former Police Chief, Paul Cheavens, 88, died Sunday. Cheavens served 21 years as chief making him the longest serving police chief in Columbia's history. Chief Cheavens started working at the Columbia Police Department in 1950. He was promoted to chief in 1954 and served until 1975.

Current Chief Ken Burton said, "Chief Cheavens will be remembered as a long standing leader in this community. He will be missed."

Chief Cheavens graduated from the FBI's National Academy and was a past president of the Missouri Police Chief's Association. He was also a military veteran.

Chief Cheavens spoke at a retiree's reception just two months ago. The Columbia Police Department will be paying their respects to Chief Cheavens by helping the family plan the funeral. The funeral is set for Friday afternoon.