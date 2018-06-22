Former Councilwoman Prepares for Annual Barbecue for Veterans

COLUMBIA - Former First Ward city councilwoman Almeta Crayton is asking locals residents to help prepare for her annual barbecue for veterans on Memorial Day.

Crayton will host the barbecue Monday at her home at 409 Oak Street. Although many donations have already been given to help, she still could use some additional items.

Donations include disposable aluminum pans, chicken parts, food, soda or anything else that could be helpful for the event.

"It's just nice," said Crayton. "It's a nice feeling to know you're taking care of somebody, especially since there are some people who don't have a place to go or food to eat."

Crayton has been helping those that do not have other means to celebrate for several years in projects ranging from Thanksgiving Baskets, Christmas and helping veterans during Memorial Day weekend.

Sue Cross has been a family friend to Crayton for several years. "I am so amazed at what she does," said Cross. "As sick as she is, God has given her the will power to continue to provide for veterans and the homeless."

Crayton holds the barbecue to honor the veterans who cannot attend the air show held at the Columbia Regional Airport or other weekend events. She also wants to provide a way for the community to gather and eat good food.

This is the fourth year Crayton hosted a barbecue for veterans.