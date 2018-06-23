Former Councilwoman's Power Shut Off

COLUMBIA - The city cut off power at former city councilwoman Almeta Crayton's house Thursday morning, after her continuing struggle to pay the bills. She said she is unable to work due to her medical condition.

She is diagnosed with kidney disease and congenital heart failure.

She said a friend helped her out by bringing her situation to light. Someone stepped in and helped her pay the bill and power was eventually returned several hours later.