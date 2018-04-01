Former county prosecutor announces candidacy for attorney general

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democrat and former county prosecutor Teresa Hensley says she's running for Missouri attorney general.

Hensley announced her candidacy Thursday, the same day Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of the race to seek re-election in the Senate.

Hensley now works at a law office in Raymore. She previously served as Cass County prosecutor until she lost a re-election bid last year.

Hensley's entrance into the attorney general's race likely will mean a Democratic primary with St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman.

The attorney general's position will be open next year because Democratic incumbent Chris Koster has said he plans to run for governor.

Two Republicans also have announced their candidacies for attorney general.

Republicans Sen. Kurt Schaefer of Columbia and Columbia attorney Josh Hawley also are running.