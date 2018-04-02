Former CPS educator announces run for board seat

COLUMBIA – Former Columbia Public Schools’ educator Susan Blackburn is running for a seat on the CPS Board of Education.

“I want every child in the district to be able to read, write and think critically," she said. "That’s the emphasis on why I want to run and be a part of the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education.”

With 29 years of experience in the classroom, Blackburn said she has favorite memories of being an instructor.

“Just the ability to be able to get in there and work with kids, and watching a child who’s struggling learn how to read, read, is like watching magic,” she said.

Blackburn said running for the position is simply an extension of the work she’s already put in for the district.

She began as a speech pathologist who fell in love with literacy and was later trained as a reading recovery teacher.

Blackburn said one thing that sets her apart as a candidate is her experience with children on a daily basis.

“I bring a teacher’s perspective of the different demands that are in the classroom,” she said.

Blackburn said some top issues for her are the equity plans the district has already put in place, along with the new statewide dyslexia law. She said she wants to continue the education of all children through reading and writing.

Blackburn said she hopes to take the spot of current board member Christine King, whose term ends in April.