Former Curator's Son to Lead MU Research Center

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The son of a former University of Missouri curator who suddenly resigned in January has been hired as the new director of the school's Delta Research Center in Portageville.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/O1pMtU ) that Trent Haggard will lead the southeast Missouri agricultural research center. He is the son of Kennett nurse Judy Haggard and David Haggard, a former chairman of the research center's advisory board who resigned that position in January.

Trent Haggard is a Missouri graduate who spent the past 18 years as U.S. sales and marketing manager for cotton harvesting at Case New Holland Global. The Delta center focuses on production and management of crops such as cotton, rice and soybeans.

School officials said Haggard's parents were not involved in the job search.