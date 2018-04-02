Former Director Admits Embezzling from Boys and Girls Club

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Former Boys and Girls Club director pleads guilty to embezzlement SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Robert Clay, former director of the Boys and Girls Club in Joplin admits embezzling $443,000 in grants and donations to the nonprofit organization. Clay was the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Joplin from the late 1980s until November 2003. Prosecutors said the scheme began in late 1997. The charges carry penalties of up to 40 years without parole, plus a fine up to $500,000, and an order of restitution. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is completed.