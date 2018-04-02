Former Eastern Mo. Officer Sentenced for Bribery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis area police officer is going to prison for taking a bribe and interfering with a federal money laundering investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 38-year-old Scott William Haenel, of O'Fallon, was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in federal prison. The former Bridgeton police officer pleaded guilty in April to one felony count each of accepting a $5,000 bribe and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say a person who was cooperating with the FBI met with Haenel several times between November 2010 and January 2011. At one point Haenel was paid for agreeing to help in a scheme to launder drug-trafficking money and to help hide the illegal activity.

Authorities said Haenel also tipped the cooperating witness that St. Charles police and federal agents were planning to search his home.