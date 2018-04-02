Former Employee Sues Fire District

Piringer and his attorney, David Moen, said the problems stem from Fire Chief Steve Paulsell's personal relationship with Assistant Chief Sharon Curry, who wasn't punished by the district despite complaints of misconduct filed against her.

"It sends the clear message to the others that anything they see the boss doing wrong, they better keep their mouths shut about, or they're going to get fired," said Moen.

The fire district's attorney, Kent Brown, said he received a copy of Piringer's lawsuit Thursday morning, then forwarded it to Paulsell.