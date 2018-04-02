Former Firefighter Sentenced on Child Porn Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Robert Trog of Wildwood pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree promotion of child pornography. A judge ordered him to serve a five-year state term, concurrent to a federal prison term of more than eight years handed down earlier. As a result, the 52-year-old Trog will serve his entire 97-month term in the federal system, where there is no parole. He earlier pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving and transporting child pornography. Investigators said Trog contacted a New York City detective, thinking he was in contact with a 12-year-old girl. He was arrested in February of 2005.