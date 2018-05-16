Former Fulton teacher suing superintendent, board of education

FULTON — A former teacher with Fulton Public Schools filed a lawsuit against district superintendent Jacque Cowherd and the Fulton Board of Education Wednesday.

According to court documents, Brandon McDaniel, who worked as a substitute teacher for the district, was fired in February. The termination happened three days after Cowherd told McDaniel a student claimed the teacher had sent "an inappropriate electronic communication."

The lawsuit said McDaniel denied the claim, and no evidence to substantiate it was ever presented. No charges were ever filed in the case.

In his filing, McDaniel said in addition to his termination, which happened with no notice or hearing, he was barred from all school property and school-related events. His lawsuit alleges the Cowherd and the board of education violated his rights in wrongfully firing him.

McDaniel claims he not only lost income as a result of his termination, but has been stigmatized due to the unsubstantiated accusation by the student. He is seeking reinstatement to his job and a removal of his ban from school property and events until the lawsuit is settled.