Former Game Show Host Gives Awards to Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Former game show host Bob Barker is giving several of the awards he's received throughout his career to Drury University.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Barker will make the donation during a May 9 visit to his Springfield alma mater.

Barker got his start at Springfield radio station KTTS before graduating from Drury in 1947. He continued his radio career with "The Bob Barker Show" before moving to television. He hosted "Truth or Consequences" and later "The Price is Right."

The animal rights supporter donated $1 million to Drury in 2008 to establish the Bob Barker Endowment Fund for the Study of Animal Rights. In 2009, he donated another $1 million to establish the Dorothy Jo Barker Endowed Professorship of Animal Rights, named in honor of his late wife.