Former Health Care CEO Pleads Guilty to Fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former CEO of a southeast Missouri health center has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud.

Cheryl Ann White was chief executive officer of the nonprofit Southeast Missouri Health Network from 2004 to 2013. The health center serves six Bootheel counties with offices in Benton, Bernie, Kennett, Matthews, New Madrid, Portageville, Senath and Sikeston.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old New Madrid resident falsified federal grant applications and used health center money to pay for a roof on a building she owned. She also admitted providing insider information to a contractor who built the center's Bernie clinic and worked on several other projects.

White faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines after Monday's plea in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Sentencing is scheduled for late July.